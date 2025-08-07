Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $14.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.49 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after buying an additional 1,231,090 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,309,000 after acquiring an additional 156,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,256 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 288,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

