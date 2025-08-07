Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given “Hold” Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of WHR opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

