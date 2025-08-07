ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,900 shares, anincreaseof128.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DZ Bank cut shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ThyssenKrupp

ThyssenKrupp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $10.95 on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). ThyssenKrupp had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.