Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $51.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,874. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,383. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56,109 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

