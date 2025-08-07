Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has been given a $43.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRKR. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bruker from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

BRKR opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16. Bruker has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.17 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 377.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bruker by 750.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

