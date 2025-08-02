Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

