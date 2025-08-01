First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $152.22 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $154.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

