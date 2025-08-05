Q2 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 192,738 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 45,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,205,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 78,872 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.28%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

