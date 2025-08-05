Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Position Trimmed by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.70. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

