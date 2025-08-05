Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chubb by 36,831.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chubb by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,972,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chubb by 1,243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,491,000 after purchasing an additional 629,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

