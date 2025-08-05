Argent Trust Co Purchases 254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.90.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.