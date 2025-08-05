Argent Trust Co Purchases 254 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.42 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.90.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
