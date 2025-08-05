Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,137 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,151,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

