Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $13,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total transaction of $14,347,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $10,585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

