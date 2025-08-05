iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.98% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

