Argent Trust Co Acquires 1,150 Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CorVel were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 6,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 935 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $106,122.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,406.50. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 3,957 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $429,176.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,261.84. The trade was a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,079 shares of company stock worth $1,446,023. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. CorVel Corp. has a 52-week low of $86.14 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $231.51 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Report on CorVel

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.