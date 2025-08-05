Argent Trust Co Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 18.6% in the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 31,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 22.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

