Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 806.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

