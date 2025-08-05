Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIS. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,998,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,519,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385 on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

