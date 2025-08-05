Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $51,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

