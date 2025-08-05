Banco Santander S.A. Invests $247,000 in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. CJS Securities decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.74.

NYSE:STZ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $261.06. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.29, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average of $177.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

