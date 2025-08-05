Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.46. Redeia Corporacion shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 61,166 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.2115 dividend. This represents a yield of 257.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Redeia Corporacion’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

