Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Redeia Corporacion SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.46. Redeia Corporacion shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 61,166 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDEIY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Redeia Corporacion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Redeia Corporacion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RDEIY
Redeia Corporacion Stock Performance
Redeia Corporacion Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.2115 dividend. This represents a yield of 257.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This is an increase from Redeia Corporacion’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Redeia Corporacion Company Profile
Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Redeia Corporacion
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.