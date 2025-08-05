Short Interest in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) Increases By 100.7%

The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 472,000 shares, anincreaseof100.7% from the June 30th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Defiance Quantum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QTUM opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $82.83. Defiance Quantum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Defiance Quantum ETF Increases Dividend

About Defiance Quantum ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

