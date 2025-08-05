Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 117,911 shares traded.

Dekel Agri-Vision Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

