Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Increases By 106.3%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,280,000 shares, agrowthof106.3% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ostin Technology Group Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Ostin Technology Group stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Ostin Technology Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.