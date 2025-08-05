Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,686,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 826,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 405,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

