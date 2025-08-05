Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 1,705 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 542,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after buying an additional 71,748 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2,233.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $29,319,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.