PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 6,684 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $18,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,604,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

