Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $124.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.97.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%. Novartis’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

