AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.0833.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $667.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $689.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

