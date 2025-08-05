Encompass More Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,455 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,659,000 after buying an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,315,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $515.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $3,603,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,943.76. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,495,200. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $352.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $423.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

