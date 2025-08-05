IFG Advisory LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vertiv by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,400,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:VRT opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertiv from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

