IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Community Banks news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,999.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,541.30. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.2%

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.83.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

