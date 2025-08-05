Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $5,265,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.55.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.7%

MOH opened at $157.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $365.23.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

