Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Bought by Encompass More Asset Management

Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 1.7% of Encompass More Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Encompass More Asset Management owned about 2.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 64.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS UOCT opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $37.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

