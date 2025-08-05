LSV Asset Management Has $14.32 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.20% of Mohawk Industries worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares during the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,021,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,730.40. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

