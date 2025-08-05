Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 430,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 546,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sysco by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 32,223 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.54.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

