Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,302 Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,016,000 after acquiring an additional 281,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.11.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $150.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.65. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.