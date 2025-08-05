Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 272 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4,533.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 210,656.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 121,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,891,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,323,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,425,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.33.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,948.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,075.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,971.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,889.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

