Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,939 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4,066.7% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 237.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 98,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total value of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $284.50 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $255.32 and a one year high of $405.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

