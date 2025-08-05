Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Quarry LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

