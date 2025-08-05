Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3333.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertex from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vertex

Vertex Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of VERX opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. Vertex has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 157,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $5,672,412.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 196,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,497.13. This trade represents a 44.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $115,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,562.75. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,520,170 shares of company stock worth $134,479,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vertex by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 44.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.