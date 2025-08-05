Encompass More Asset Management Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Encompass More Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $723,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $8,010,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XBJL opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

