Encompass More Asset Management Takes Position in Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:HARD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 119,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 1.1% of Encompass More Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Encompass More Asset Management owned 0.09% of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HARD. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. CLG LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HARD stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Simplify Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (HARD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF that targets futures contracts on hard commodities, making use of long\u002Fshort models, anticipated to perform positivelyduring inflationary periods.

