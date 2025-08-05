Encompass More Asset Management Buys Shares of 29,708 Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000. Encompass More Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of HEQT stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.44.
Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.
