Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $673,689,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $623,022,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $746,550,000 after buying an additional 1,764,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $342.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.51 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

