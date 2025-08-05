Commerce Bank Sells 16,836 Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,836 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,375,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,696,000 after acquiring an additional 99,634 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.