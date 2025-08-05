American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Celsius by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4,164.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,717,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,594,075. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,974 shares of company stock worth $44,658,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 141.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

