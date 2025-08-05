92,600 Shares in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Newmark Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Newmark Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

