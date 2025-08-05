DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 1,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DoorDash by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $258.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.10 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.21 and a 52 week high of $258.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.50.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $7,219,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,679.70. This trade represents a 57.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $7,290,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,059,473.08. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,127 shares of company stock worth $115,087,539. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.