Reviewing Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) and Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Cimpress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Monro Muffler Brake alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Muffler Brake -1.59% 2.49% 0.95% Cimpress 0.44% -2.67% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monro Muffler Brake and Cimpress”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Muffler Brake $1.20 billion 0.36 -$5.18 million ($0.67) -21.52 Cimpress $3.40 billion 0.39 $14.95 million $0.51 105.65

Cimpress has higher revenue and earnings than Monro Muffler Brake. Monro Muffler Brake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimpress, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Monro Muffler Brake has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimpress has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Cimpress shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Monro Muffler Brake shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Cimpress shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Monro Muffler Brake and Cimpress, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Muffler Brake 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cimpress 0 0 2 0 3.00

Monro Muffler Brake presently has a consensus target price of $17.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 20.20%. Cimpress has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.63%. Given Cimpress’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cimpress is more favorable than Monro Muffler Brake.

Summary

Cimpress beats Monro Muffler Brake on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro Muffler Brake

(Get Free Report)

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. In addition, it operates stores under the brand names of Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery's Tire & Auto Care, Mountain View Tire & Auto Service, and Tire Barn Warehouse. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs. The company also manufactures and markets custom writing instruments and promotional products, apparels, and gifts; and provides professional desktop publishing skill sets for local printers, print resellers, graphic artists, advertising agencies, and other customers. In addition, it offers graphic design services, do-it-yourself (DIY) design services, website services, and corporate solutions under the VistaPrint, VistaCreate, 99designs by Vista, Vista Corporate Solutions, and Vista x Wix brand names; and online printing solutions. Further, the company provides promotional and packaging products, logo apparel, books and magazines, wall decors, photo merchandise, invitations and announcements, and other categories; website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral and other third-party offerings. The company serves various businesses, graphic designers, resellers, and printers, as well as teams, associations, groups, consumers, and families. Cimpress plc was founded in 1994 and is based in Dundalk, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Muffler Brake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro Muffler Brake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.